The lawmaker representing Karaye/Rogo Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Dederi Isa (APC-Nano), has urged the Speaker to strike a balance among members.Speaking at the plenary during a motion examining the difficulties lawmakers face when entering or departing the Assembly complex, Isa said though Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila tried his best during House sittings, his attention was often on some members when motions were being taken.As reported by the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday, Isa said, “Mr. Speaker, we know you are doing your best to be fair to all; but sometimes, your attention focuses more on the central side than on our side.“Yesterday, several members and I raised our hands to make contributions, but you did not look our side. I want this to be addressed and as members, we should be treated equally.”Responding, Gbajabiamila assured lawmakers that under his watch, the leadership of the lower chamber of the National Assembly would always uphold the principle of fairness and equity as its watchword in dealing with members.“I have always assured that in this House, equity and fairness are our watchword.“According to the rules here, we move from one aisle to the next aisle to maintain order while taking contributions.“We don’t pick anyhow and once we passed an aisle, the chances that we are not going to come back are high,” he said.(NAN)