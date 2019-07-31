Manchester United and Juventus have agreed on a swap deal in principle involving Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky Italia.It is understood the deal now needs an agreement between United and Dybala for it to be completed.Mariano Dybala, agent to the Juventus forward, was in London on Tuesday to discuss the terms of the transfer.Tottenham and United are both interested in the 25-year-old, who is believed to be open to moving to the Premier League.But it appears Dybala is heading to Old Trafford, after his agent held talks with United executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward.Dybala struggled for form last season, scoring just five Serie A goals, following Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival.Lukaku, who looked set to join another Serie A side Inter Milan, will now join Juventus after Cristiano Ronaldo gave the green light to the move.