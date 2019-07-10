The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has addressed the rumors flying around about his ambition to take over from President Muhammadu Buahri in 2023.





The former governor of Lagos State reacted to the rumors while renouncing a group known as “Asiwaju Reloaded Ambassadors’ Nigeria’. Tinubu distanced himself from reports of him running for the highest political office in the country in 2023.





The group made face caps, T-shirts, leaflet carrying his pictures embossed on them with the message “Tinubu 2023.”

However, in a series of tweets signed by his Media Office and posted on his official Twitter handle, the National Leader of the ruling party denied the group and its materials in circulation.

1. We have seen pictures of face caps, T shirts, shirts and even leaflets with Bola Tinubu 2023 embossed on them purportedly by a faceless group which christened itself ‘Asiwaju Reloaded Ambassadors’ Nigeria’. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) July 9, 2019