 Tinubu speaks on 2023 presidential ambition | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Tinubu speaks on 2023 presidential ambition

10:27 AM 0
A+ A-

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has addressed the rumors flying around about his ambition to take over from President Muhammadu Buahri in 2023.

The former governor of Lagos State reacted to the rumors while renouncing a group known as “Asiwaju Reloaded Ambassadors’ Nigeria’. Tinubu distanced himself from reports of him running for the highest political office in the country in 2023.

The group made face caps, T-shirts, leaflet carrying his pictures embossed on them with the message “Tinubu 2023.”


However, in a series of tweets signed by his Media Office and posted on his official Twitter handle, the National Leader of the ruling party denied the group and its materials in circulation.





KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top