Timi Dakolo, a Nigerian singer and husband to Busola Dakolo, has started a movement in support of rape survivors.





His move comes on the heels of the reaction generated by his wife’s rape allegations against Biodun Fatoyinbo, pastor of the Common Wealth of Zion (COZA) church.





Apart from the hashtag movement ‘#NotInMyChurch’ aimed at projecting the voice of rape survivors, Dakolo also established a platform which he says would be committed to helping such victims heal.





“Because of them, Busola’s story has sparked a movement called #NotInMyChurch – to help other survivors of sexual abuse in the church find help, justice and healing. I am grateful to Enough is Enough Nigeria @eienigeria for helping to drive this movement,” Dakolo wrote on Instagram.

“Please upload stories about abuse or rape, especially in the church on notinmychurch.ng and to partner with or support the work they are doing to help survivors speak out, find help or get justice, please email info@notinmychurch.ng.





“We can truly make this moment matter beyond just Busola’s story. She is speaking on behalf of those who haven’t yet been able to speak, and thousands who have now begin to find their voices.”





The 38-year-old singer also expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their support in the massive protest against the Lagos and Abuja branches of the COZA church, a move which prompted the stepping down of the alleged offender.





“Busola and I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support and most importantly – action, following her story told on Friday. We thank you, Nigeria. We thank you most deeply for helping make this moment count,” he said.