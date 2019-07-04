



Popular musician, Timi Dakolo, whose wife is currently in a controversy over her alleged rape has reacted to the recent allegation by a former staff of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, that Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo raped her.





The former staff of the church who pleaded anonymity on Thursday said Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo raped her sometime in 2017 at the pastor’s house. (Read here





At the time, she said she was an employee of COZA who worked directly with the pastor and was also a member of the church.





According to her, Pastor Fatoyinbo asked her to come to his house outside Nigeria on the particular day (a Thursday morning) to take some instructions and go for an errand but the scenario changed after he stopped discussing the church and grabbed her towards him.





Reacting to the recent interview, Timi Dakolo took to his Instagram page, describing the interview as truth and not an attack on the church.





According to him, the revelations are not to attack the church but an ‘attack against an individual using the church as an avenue to ruin women.’





“Then another person found her voice and boldly steps forward. This time a former church member and staff is here to tell her truth. This isn’t about the church, it has never been, so don’t get it twisted.





“Nobody can fight the church of God. We are against individuals using the church as an avenue to ruin women. Let us not expect to do what God expects us to do! This truth is not going anywhere. Must we continue in evil so that grace may abound? God, forbid! #anotherone #unbroken#nosmearcampaignwillwork@notinmychurch











