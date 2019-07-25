The inaugural edition of Big Brother Nigeria reality show hit the TV screens 13 years ago. It was aired on DSTV channel 37 from March 5 to June 4, 2006.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu who has been the host of the Big Brother Naija reality show for the past three seasons used to be a housemate in the first edition 13 years ago.
Ebuka was the most popular housemate for several weeks into the show and widely believed to emerge the winner, but was unfortunately evicted from the show in the seventh week.
As we enjoy the 4th edition of the show which is currently ongoing tagged 'Big Brother Naija 4 - Pepper Dem' we bring you the visuals from what transpired 13 years ago.
Katung Aduwak will later go on to win the show and the $100,000 prize money.
