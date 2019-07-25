Ebuka Obi-Uchendu who has been the host of the Big Brother Naija reality show for the past three seasons used to be a housemate in the first edition 13 years ago.Ebuka was the most popular housemate for several weeks into the show and widely believed to emerge the winner, but was unfortunately evicted from the show in the seventh week.As we enjoy the 4th edition of the show which is currently ongoing taggedwe bring you the visuals from what transpired 13 years ago.WATCH VIDEO BELOW....Katung Aduwak will later go on to win the show and the $100,000 prize money.