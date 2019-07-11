Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on Wednesday became the first aspirant to pick the governorship nomination and expression of interest form to contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary.He, however, said those accusing him of non-performance do not visit Kogi State.Bello also said his accusers will be shocked when President Muhammadu Buhari comes to commission a number of projects in the state within the next few weeks.Speaking with reporters after collecting his nomination form at the APC secretariat, Bello said those accusing him of not delivering on his campaign promises were those who never visit the state.Bello said his developmental projects are quite visible for the people of the state to see, saying “my developmental footprints can be felt, seen, touched and smelt by all”.The governor also dismissed the position of 20 APC aspirants in the state who claimed that the party has been factionalised.According to him, the APC under him remained one.Bello said it was criminal for anyone to have gone to court to depose to an affidavit to continue a case that had been withdrawn by the former party chairman.“Hadi Ametuo was the leader of his own group. I don’t want to call it a faction because there were never factions in Kogi APC. But, his own group felt aggrieved that they were never carried along in the scheme of things. For us as a party to go into the elections and win overwhelmingly, we have to bring everybody on board.“The issue of Kogi State APC being in court has been withdrawn. Anybody that is parading himself to say that there is a case in court, I will rather advise such person not to tow the path of criminality because you cannot depose to an affidavit in the absence of the right person, who is supposed to do so. Kogi State is not known for criminality. APC is not known for criminality.”Bello advised those who are aggrieved with him to close ranks and join him to deliver the state to the APC during the governorship elections.He said; “When you talk of anybody accusing me of not delivering on our mandate or dividends of democracy to the people of Kogi State, they are probably those who are living outside Kogi State. If they are actually living in Kogi State, if they cannot see it, they will feel it, because if I start to list all that I have achieved in Kogi State, I do not think 24 hours will be enough for me. But I can say it that Kogi State used to be a haven for criminality, kidnapping, armed robbery, thuggery and the rest – these things are becoming things of the past. That is number one.“Number two, if you talk of infrastructure, it litters everywhere across the three senatorial districts. In weeks ahead, Mr. President will be in Kogi State to commission projects. Again, one other very important achievement is the unity that you see today. The issue of marginalisation has become a thing of the past because we are running an all-inclusive government. Any person that is parading that we did nothing, that person is a diaspora person.”The former APC chairman, whose faction went to court to challenge the emergence of the present leadership, Ametuo, faulted other aspirants who had kicked against the use of the indirect method of primaries, accusing them of impersonation.Ametuo said he had personally deposed to an affidavit and instituted a case against the governor’s recognised Alhaji Abdullahi Bello-led Kogi State APC, adding that he has withdrawn the case from court to allow for a landslide victory for the party in the coming elections.