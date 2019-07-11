



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria for defeating their South African counterparts in the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON.





He said the victory of the Super Eagles against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa has given Nigerians “hope, strength and a reason to live again.”





In a series of tweets, Fani-Kayode wrote: “At last, something to be proud of again! MIGHTY Nigeria floors South Africa! Our boys did it! Chukwueze and Ekong did it!





“They slaughter our people in SA but we tore off their @BafanaBafana pants in Cairo! Well done boys! Proud of our @NGSuperEagles! #SuperEagles

#BafanaBafana





“Thanks for showing the world who and what we are and what we can do when we stand TOGETHER as ONE! Thanks for making us PROUD of being Nigerian again!





“And now that we have screwed SA, on to the semi-finals and finals boys and bring that cup back home!#SuperEagles @NGSuperEagles





“If anyone knows this young man called Chukwueze pl tell him that his performance in Egypt last night has inspired a nation of 200million people and given us hope,strength and a reason to live again.





“You were simply magnificent!Nigeria is proud of you! @NGSuperEagles #SuperEagles.”