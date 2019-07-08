Popular Nigerian presenter, Ifedayo Olarinde a.k.a Daddy Freeze has declared that he doesn’t care If people call him an anti-Christ.The outspoken OAP has steadily revealed that the payment of tithes is not Biblical. According to him, it is just a way that ‘men of God’ use to defraud their congregations of their hard-earned money.Speaking in a chat with newsmen, he said: “Christ Himself was called the Antichrist; so, who am I to care? Christ was so controversial that in just His third year of ministry, He was killed. He entered the temple and flogged people out for misusing the building. Do you know how controversial that was? I haven’t even flogged anyone yet and they are already calling me the Antichrist. The real Antichrists are on the pulpit; you go and pay them visits every Sunday. If you have a message that is against Christ’s message, you are the Antichrist. If you are preaching (about) tithes and first fruits, you are the Antichrist. If you are looking for the real Antichrists, check your churches and pulpits. People go to worship in the church of the Antichrists and call me the Antichrist, not realising that I’m the one reminding them of what Christ actually wants. That’s hypocritical.”