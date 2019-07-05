Contrary to general expectations and pundits’ predictions, President Donald Trump avoided partisan comments at the annual July 4 United States independence anniversary, which held yesterday at Lincoln Memorial, Washington D.C.Rather, Trump ignited a flame of patriotism in the colorful gathering, boasting that the future belongs to America.The US 234th independence celebration which had Vice President Mike Pence and his wife in attendance as well as Congress members and other dignitaries, however, had the trappings of military tour de force.Despite criticism in some quarters of turning what is regarded as Salute to America to a display of the country’s military might, there were aerial displays by the US Air Force, Navy, Marine, and the Army, whom he described as the best in the world.Buoyed by the past exploits of the forces in battlefields and anti-terrorism war, Trump said, “that same American spirit that emboldened our founders has kept us strong throughout our history. To this day, that spirit runs through the veins of every American patriot. It lives on in each and every one of you. As long as we stay true to our cause, as long as we remember our great history, and as long as we never stop fighting for a better future, then there will be nothing that America cannot do.”“The future belongs to us. The spirit of American independence will never fade, never fail, but will reign forever and ever and ever”, he added.Earlier in his speech, the President recalled gallantry of American soldiers that earned her independence from the British.He stated that the country had over the years made tremendous achievements in technology, medicine, science, and entertainment.Trump paid tributes to America’s fallen heroes and commended those in active service including the police, fire service, sheriff and ICE(Immigration and Customs Enforcement). “The future of America rests on the men and women who are ready to defend it.”The event also featured musical performance by the military followed by 25 minutes of fireworks later in the evening to round up the celebration.There were however pockets of protests outside the venue by immigration rights activists over deplorable treatments being meted out to children in ICE detention facilities in the southern borders.