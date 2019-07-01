 Tennis: Wimbledon champion Djokovic off to winning start | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Defending champion Novak Djokovic got his campaign for a fifth Wimbledon title off to a winning start on Monday, seeing off Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany 6-3, 7-5, 6-3.

Top seed and world number one Djokovic had to recover from early breaks in both of the first two sets as well as a nasty fall on the Centre Court grass.


Djokovic, chasing a 16th career major, will face Denis Kudla of the United States for a place in the last 32.



