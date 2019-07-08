Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams coasted into the quarter-finals on Monday beating Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2.
The path for the 37-year-old American of equalling Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles appears significantly easier.
Her quarter-final opponent on Tuesday will be Alison Riske who knocked out world number one Ashleigh Barty earlier on Monday.
