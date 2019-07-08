Teni Apata, Nigerian singer better known as Teni the entertainer has said she does not pay too much attention to cyber bullies.The gifted singer, signed to DR Dolor Entertainment urged her fans not to take cyber bullies serious.In a chat with Hip TV, she said: “I don’t personally know you so your opinion doesn’t really count. If you are my friend I can say: ‘My guy what you said is not good’. But how can you blame someone that doesn’t even know you? You cannot really take that seriously”.Teni popular for her girl-next-door persona noted that some insults can have some elements of truth. She added that it is wise to learn what has to be learnt and move on.“ You just keep it moving. Take what you need to take from it. In some insults, there is an element of truth. Take what you need to take and move on”.Recall that earlier in February Teni had said she is not under any pressure to release an album. Despite releasing a series of hit songs in 2018, Teni said her priority is to create more “good music and have fun”.