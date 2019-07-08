



The Lagos state government says ten victims of the Ijegun pipeline explosion have died due to severe and high degree burns suffered from the inferno.





Titilayo Goncalves, the permanent secretary of the state ministry of health, disclosed this on Monday, in Lagos.





Two people had been killed and 30 cars burnt during the fire outbreak on Thursday.





Goncalves said three of the victims died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja while seven died at Gbagada General Hospital.





According to her, out of the 22 victims rescued by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), nine were taken to LASUTH, 12 to trauma and burns unit of Gbagada General Hospital and one to Alimosho General Hospital.





“Unfortunately, due to the high degree of burns suffered by these victims which is almost at 100 percent, we lost 10 of them, ” she said.





“But we are doing everything possible to ensure that no other life is lost and we will continue to do all in our might to provide intensive care for the remaining and from reports received they are responding to treatment.





“Treatment of victims with high percentage of burns requires intensive care and management which should follow some treatment protocol.





“This is why I am appealing to families of the victims to be calm and cooperate with our health workers as they care for their loved ones. ”





The permanent secretary said the state government had so far expended over N10 million on the care of the victims.





She assured that the survivors were receiving adequate and quality care at the designated government facilities free of charge.





“Victims of the inferno are being provided with adequate and quality care in our facilities free of charge in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive, “she said.





“Also, they are being closely monitored and cared for by our specialists to ensure their full recovery and rehabilitation.”





Adetokunbo Fabamwo, chief medical director of LASUTH, said the hospital and its annex, the trauma and burns unit, Gbagada General Hospital, were providing the necessary care and support needed to aid the victims’ quick recovery.





He added that daily on-the-spot assessments were being conducted by specialists in burns and trauma unit to ensure that the victims were rehabilitated in line with treatment protocol for burns.





“LASUTH alone has expended about six million naira so far to cover laboratory investigations, X-rays, consumables and medications, ” Fabamwo said.





“In fact, one of the patients was treated with silver patches costing N350,000.





“I want to assure families of the victims that their loved ones will receive the best care possible and we will ensure availability of medical and other supplies throughout the period of their management. “



