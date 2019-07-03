



Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom says the suspension of Ruga settlements plan by the Federal Government is victory for all peace loving Nigerians.





The governor said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase.





The Governor stated that the rejection of the Ruga settlement model was not personal but rather a struggle by the people of the country against impunity and injustice.





Governor Ortom commended President Muhammadu Buhari for heeding the call of the people for the suspension of the Ruga settlement patterns.





He said the decision to suspend the Ruga programme shows that President Buhari “has heard the voices of majority of Nigerians on the matter.”





He states that truth has prevailed on the Ruga issue, citing the Bible book of John 8: 32 which says, “you shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.”





Governor Ortom urges the Federal Government to take a step further to encourage pastoralists and other livestock owners to embrace ranching as the best model of animal husbandry.