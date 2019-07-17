



A Naval Warrant Officer, Felix Aknabi, has been shot dead by suspected herdsmen, who allegedly kidnapped 18 passengers traveling from Akwa-Ibom State to Lagos en route Edo State on Tuesday.





Reports say the men of the Edo State Police Command had swung into action on receiving the information and rescued the other 17 passengers.





It was gathered that the four herdsmen, all armed with sophisticated weapons, opened fire on the 18-seater bus along the high way.





Sources said the gunmen finally intercepted the 18-seater bus between Ekiadolor and Ovia River Bridge in Ovai North East Local Government Area and carted away with passengers’ valuables.





The kidnappers selected eight of the passengers and matched them into the bush, leaving the other ten behind possibly to tell the story.





As the kidnappers were taking the victims to their camp in Ovia forest, Warrant Officer Felix Akanbi, who could not walk as fast as others was shot and killed by the herdsmen.





It was learnt that on receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Ekiadolor police division mobilised his men after the kidnappers in a bid to rescue the victims.





After combing the bush for over two hours, the police rescued the seven victims alive and recovered the body of Akanbi.





Confirming, report, the Edo State Police Public Relation Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor DSP said the police were combing the bush in search of the kidnappers, adding that warrant Officer Akanbi was very close to his retirement before his untimely death.





He promised that the police would do everything possible to fish out the kidnappers.