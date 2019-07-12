Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, says it has received information that Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere chairman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has been killed by persons suspected to be herdsmen.The spokesman for Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin revealed on Friday.According to Odumakin, the 58-year-old woman was heading to Ore Junction from Akure, Ondo State, when she was attacked and shot by the herdsmen.He said, “We have confirmed the death of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin (58), daughter of our leader, Chief Fasoranti.“Eyewitness accounts say she died of gunshots from Fulani herdsmen who shot her at Ore junction in Ondo State earlier today.“She was coming from Akure when the armed Fulani herdsmen came from the bush to attack her and other vehicles.“Her domestic staff in the car with her also sustained gunshots.“This is one death too many and a clear we-can-take-it-no-more death.”Olufunke is the second child of 94-year-old Fasoranti to die. The elder statesman had also lost a daughter, Bunmi, some years ago.