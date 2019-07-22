



The supreme court has rejected an application filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking a review of its earlier judgement sacking the party’s candidates in the general election.





At its sitting on Monday, a five-man panel of the court dismissed the application filed by Robert Clarke, the APC counsel.





The apex court had held that the APC did not hold valid primaries in Zamfara and subsequently nullified the votes cast for the ruling party’s candidates.

But the party approached it, seeking a review of the judgement following the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificates of return issued its candidates.





