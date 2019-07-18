The Confederation of Africa Football has released the group stage draw for AFCON 2021 qualifiers.
CAF released the result in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday.
The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (also referred to as AFCON 2021 or CAN 2021) is scheduled to be the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, the biennial international men’s football championship of Africa organized by the Confederation of African Football.
Tagged #TotalAFCON2021, the tournament is scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon, while the competition is likely to be held in summer 2021.
Tweeting via its official Twitter handle @CAF_Online, the football governing body announced that its President, Ahmad Ahmad led the press conference ahead of the draw.
“The tournament will take place in Cameroon,” CAF confirmed.
“The Gambia has been drawn against Djibouti in the preliminary round of the #TotalAFCON2021 qualifying campaign,” CAF added about the exercise taking place at Cairo’s Marriott Hotel.
The following is the list:
Group stage draw for the #TotalAFCON2021 qualifiers:
Group A:
Mali
Guinea
Namibia
W1& 2
Group B:
Burkina Faso
Uganda
Malawi
W3&4
Group C:
Ghana
South Africa
Sudan
W5&6
Group D:
RD Congo
Gabon
Angola
W7&8
Group E:
Morocco
Mauritania
Central Africa
Burundi
Group F:
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Mozambique
Rwanda
Group G:
Egypt
Kenya
Togo
Comoros Islands
Group H:
Algeria
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Botswana
Group I:
Senegal
Congo
Guinea-Bissau
Eswatini
Group J:
Tunisia
Libya
Tanzania
Equatorial Guinea
Group K:
Côte d’Ivoire
Niger
Madagascar
Ethiopia
Group L:
Nigeria
Benin
Sierra Leone
Lesotho
