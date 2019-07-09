Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr has explained why Henry Onyekuru and Victor Osimhen have not featured at all at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.Rohr, in a Q&A on Twitter with the team’s former media officer, Colin Udoh, said both forwards were young and inexperienced.The German, however, advised Onyekuru to be in the battle to start ahead of Simon Moses and Samuel Chukwueze, while Osimhen has to improve on his physicality.“Onyekuru and Osimhen are young and they are here to learn. Musa and Ighalo are experienced so they are the ones to start“For Onyekuru, he has to first fight with Simon and Chukwueze for a position and then maybe for the central position. For Osimhen, he has to be stronger. In training, any touch he falls down. So I tell him to be strong,” Rohr said.Nigeria take on South Africa on Wednesday for a place in the semi-final.