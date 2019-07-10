Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze scored for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their ongoing quarter-finals match against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.
Chukwueze was in the right place at the right time to get to the rebound inside the box and gleefully rifled the ball low inside the left post to make it 1-0 for Nigeria on 27th minute.
