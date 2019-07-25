Some students drawn from higher institutions under the auspices of National Association of Nigerian Students in Benue State stormed major roads in Makurdi to protest the inhuman treatment meted out to Nigerians in South Africa.The students also locked up offices of some companies linked to South Africa and operate businesses in Makurdi, Benue State.The students marched to MTN, DSTV offices and ShopRite all located in Makurdi and shut them down.The protest was led by the zonal deputy national coordinator of the association, Aba Owoicho Aba.Aba who decried the killings of Nigerians in South Africa noted that Nigerian students will not allow South Africa to run business in Nigeria.According to him, if Nigerian businesses cannot enjoy peace and support to strive the way South African businesses enjoy from the Nigerian government, it is only reasonable that all South African businesses be closed down.“It is very painful to see that Nigerians are been massacred in South Africa despite the fact that we helped them attain independence. Nigeria fought hard to stop apartheid and now, they are paying us back with evil.“We will not allow any South Africa business to strive in Nigeria until a concrete arrangement is put in place to guarantee the safety of Nigerians in South Africa. We want to draw the attention of the international community to this dastardly act,” Aba said.The MTN manager, Vera Obe, who spoke with the students expressed the organization concern over the killings of Nigeria in South Africa.She assured that cogent actions were being taken to nip the ugly incident in the bud.