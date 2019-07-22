



The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against compensating some persons who have been allegedly indicted in the past, with federal appointments.





ASUU, in a release jointly signed by the University of Ibadan Chairman of the union, Professor Deji Omole and the Ibadan Zonal Coordinator Dr. Ade Adejumo, stated that the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU) Professor Abdulrasheed Na’allah, who has been indicted by the visitation panel under Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed as Vice Chancellor University of Abuja makes mockery of the Buhari anti-corruption campaign.





The duo in the statement on Sunday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, maintained that the visitation panel report of 2016 indicted Professor Na’Allah of financial recklessness, maladministration and abuse of due process as entrenched in the university laws.





They stated that while the tenure of Abdulrasheed Na’Allah elapsed at Kwara State University on 27th of July, he has since resumed in University of Abuja as Vice Chancellor.





The ASUU noted that it has observed as trend that no matter how grievous the offence of anyone close to the presidency is, such a person is further rewarded with federal appointment or treated with kid gloves thereby entrenching corruption and impunity.





According to them, empowering indicted persons with political offices rubbishes the fight against corruption and will only encourage people to be corrupt since there is a reward of higher offices awaiting them.





They stated that, “A government that claims to be fighting corruption is protecting people alleged for corruption and compensating them with appointment.





“Example is the case of KWASU vice chancellor, who was indicted by the visitation panel, set up by the Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed administration.





“The white paper recommendations was not implemented and suppressed by politicians. Now, the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has now appointed the same person as the Vice Chancellor of University of Abuja.





“He has even resumed while his tenure is yet to lapse in KWASU thereby occupying two vice chancellorship seats.”