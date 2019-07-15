



The Presidency on Monday appealed to Nigerians to stop politicising the death of the daughter of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.





Mrs Funke Olakunri was killed recently around Ore area of Ondo State, with people fingering herdsmen as having carried out the dastard attack.





A statement issued on Monday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), said the Presidency has noted public concerns on the unfortunate attack leading to the death of daughter of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.





“The President has already issued a statement expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs Funke Olakunri and followed up with a telephone call. The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has in addition, paid a visit to the grieving family in Akure, Ondo State.

“Her death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. It is incumbent on all leaders across the country to consider their language and its potential consequences. Insecurity is an issue that Nigeria must face together as one nation – united.





“Times of tragedy like these are not the time for politics. It reveals only disrespect for the departed and her family. And we hope that those who stand in positions of influence recognise and understand this.”