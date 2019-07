Founder of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Agbala Itura Lagos, Prophet Samuel Abiara, has advised embattled Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) to seek the face of God for restoration.





Abiara said with the help of God, he can overcome the rape accusation against him by celebrity photographer Busola Dakolo.





The Cleric in a statement advised COZA members to however stand by their pastor in this trying times, adding that God is the only judge.





He also warned the accusers to be wary of their utterances, adding that the rape accusation is a dent on the body of Christ.

Abiara said: “Fatoyinbo will overcome if he goes before God and iron things out. I believe God will talk to him and restore him.





“My advice to Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is to go to the presence of God and believe this time will pass, you will overcome.





“To his accusers, I want everybody to be very careful because God is the all- knowing.





“He is the true witness of what actually happened between them. The word of God says we must not judge anybody.





“This issue is not good news at all for the body of Christ. As human being, some people will be rejoicing because of this allegation.





“It is nothing to rejoice about. Indeed it is very sad news for all true ministers of the Gospel.”





“All accusers against the body of Christ and the man of God must be careful not to be judgmental. Let God himself intervene.





“All accusers and those that carry fake news on social media, you must be very careful not to cause havoc in the body of Christ and the ministry of men of God.





“This is not the time to leave the church or abandon the man of God because of the entire allegations against your pastor.





“It is time to bring to memory how his life and ministry has been a blessing to many lives.