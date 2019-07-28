



Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde said on Sunday that governors in the South-West region have agreed to launch a new security architecture in August.





Makinde, who spoke at a special thanksgiving service in honour of his mother, Madam Abigail Makinde, at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Yemetu, Ibadan, said Oyo State would also launch a state-wide security system before his 100 days in office.





A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that the governors of South-West states have been meeting to find lasting solutions to the security challenges in the region.

The governor said: “I and other governors of the South-West have met on how to launch a new security architecture before the end of August 2019.





“The first 100 days of this government will be on the 5th of September and before the 5th of September, we will launch a new security architecture in Oyo State.”





Governor Makinde was reacting to a section of the homily by the officiating clergy, Ven. Samuel Osungbeju, which harped on the rising waves of insecurity in the land.