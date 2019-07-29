



Worried by the growing insecurity in the country, Southeast Governors and other key stakeholders in the zone, on Sunday, resolved to key into the federal government’s community policing program that would see to the establishment of Forest guards in every state of the zone.





The decision, which was also taken to reaffirm the zone’s rejection of the controversial Ruga programme, also encompasses the setting up a committee and a Centre for Integrated Security Monitoring and Intelligence gathering to be centrally located in Enugu.





The committee will equally be saddled with the responsibility of clearing up to 50 metres into the bush of every road in the zone to enable users have a clear view of roads ahead.





This is the first time the governors are holding physical meeting over the controversial programme.

At the meeting were Enugu governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Abia governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, Deputy governor of Anambra, Nkem Okeke and Imo Deputy governor, Gerald Ironna.





Others are Archbishop, Enugu Province, Most Rev Emma Chukwuma, his Methodist counterpart, Most Rev Ugo Ede, former Minister of Power, Prof Barth Nnaji among others.





Reading the resolution of the meeting, it’s Chairman and governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Daid Umahi, said they would do all within the law to protect the lives and property of the people.





He stated that the proposed Security committee would address the safety of fuel pipeline route to Enugu to ensure that pumping of petroleum products at Enugu depot resumed in the shortest possible time.





Umahi added that the forum discussed extensively the comparative advantages of agriculture and the attendant benefits in the zone.





“The Forum therefore resolved to put funds together to fund our people who are interested in rice, cassava, cow rearing, piggery, goat rearing, poultry, fishery and some other cash crops permitted by oil soil. The forum advised Southeast people who are interested in going into these areas to contact their states for further engagement”, he said.





On the Akanu Ibiam International airport, Enugu, the leaders commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his numerous interventions in addressing recent concerns raised by Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).





They however expressed worries about the deplorable state of the airport runway and pleaded with the federal government to reconstruct the runway to enhance safety of the people.





They commended the federal government for the ongoing work at the second Niger bridge project but urged it to take more meaningful action on the Enugu -Onitsha road, Enugu -Portharcourt road and Owerri -Onitsha and Okigwe -Owerri road.



