



A sergeant of the Nigerian army identified as Tella Adedapo has allegedly committed suicide.





Adedapo, a driver attached to the budget and planning department at the army headquarters in Abuja, was said to have hung himself on the ceiling fan in his apartment— flat two, block F, Muhammadu Buhari quarters at Gowon barracks.





A source disclosed on Friday evening.





It is not immediately clear what prompted Adedapo’s decision but a note he left behind suggested he was having issues with his wife.





“What’s Rose problem with my work, is this husband and wife? Ask Rose the problem she has with my work,” the note read.





TheCable gathered his body has been moved to the National Hospital in Abuja.





Sagir Musa, army’s spokesman, was yet to respond to messages seeking details on the matter.





Over the months, soldiers have continually complained about poor welfare.



