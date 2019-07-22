pic.twitter.com/r9rymbOzXI The power that this song has, the clearance & validation that this song has.. Thank you, Beyoncé. Thank you SAINt JHN. Thank you, Wizkid. Thank you, Blue Ivy. #BrownSkinGirlChallenge July 22, 2019

This #BrownSkinGirlChallenge is so awesome I could cry seeing my beautiful dark skinned sisters being celebrated for the beauty that God has given us. Our melanin is not celebrated or appreciated enough. It’s Our time to shine now. 😍🥰 July 22, 2019

Few days after Beyonce dropped “The Lion King: The Gift”, Brown Skin Girl is still the most talked about song from the album, which featured Nigerian popstar, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, Beyonce’s 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter and Guyanese rapper Saint JhnThe album, which dropped on Friday, also features Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Tekno, Mr Eazi and Burna Boy alongside Ghana’s Shatta Wale and South Africa’s Busiswa.Brown Skin Girl has been tagged as an empowering song which praises brown-skinned women across the globe and has inspired others to embrace their own skin for all of its richness and beauty.Wizkid has received a lot of praise more than other Nigerian artistes in the album and some Nigerians have begun the Grammy nominations campaign for him.The hashtag #BrownSkinGirlChallenge which started over the weekend went viral with women especially in Nigeria uploading photos of themselves praising themselves for being ‘brown’.Many jumped on the trend on Twitter to show off their selfies.''