About six people were killed on Saturday night at Dan Sabau in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State as gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked the town.The spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the development but gave no details.Sources said the gunmen caught residents unawares as many were preparing to go to bed when they struck.It was learnt that the victims were buried on Sunday.Details surrounding the attacks were however still scanty by press time.It can be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had reportedly directed reinforcement of security operatives in the state following last Wednesday’s bandits attacks on some communities in Kankara and Danmusa local government areas of the state where no fewer than eleven people were killed.Corpses of ten of the victims were buried in Katsina on Thursday.Governor Aminu Masari also described last week’s attacks as isolated ones.