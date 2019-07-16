Former Super Eagles striker and coach Samson Siasia said gunmen who kidnapped his mother, Beauty, were yet to make contact with the church and his family, Sports Extra can report.Beauty Siasia was whisked away through the waterways to an unknown destination by armed men around 2:00am from her home in the riverine Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Monday.It is the second time the septuagenarian has been kidnapped in the last four years, having suffered the same fate in November 2015 and was released 12 days later.“I’m heart-broken as I speak now,” Siasia said.“We are waiting for the kidnappers to make contact to tell us their demands so my mother can be released.“I just don’t know why this keep happening but I just hope that she returns safe and in good health. That is the most important thing to me and my family right now.”Siasia’s younger brother Dennis added that their mother was taken away without her Blood Pressure drugs and mobile phone.He noted that the inability of their mother to remember phone numbers may have slowed down contacts from her abductors since she was taken away without her phone.“Yes, the abductors have not contacted the family,” Dennis said.“We have reported to the Police. She was taken away without taking along her drugs. Even if they ask her for our numbers, she would not be able to help because she cannot recall mobile numbers. We are full of prayers and hoping she would be released soon.”The activities of suspected kidnappers between the Agbere and Odoni area of Sagbama have been worrisome with the abduction of the father of businessman and owner of Stop Ova, a popular hang out in the state capital.Indigenes of the community, who spoke with our correspondent, said aside from Siasia’s mother, two other women were also abducted, including the mother of the owner of a local mortuary service firm in the area known as “Do NaNa.”Confirming the incident, the Bayelsa State Police Command spokesman, Asinim Butswat, said the State Commissioner of Police and the command’s Tactical Team have visited the scene of the crime.Butswat said, “The command in collaboration with other security stakeholders have launched manhunt to apprehend the killers and rescue the victim. Investigation is ongoing.”