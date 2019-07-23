



Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the clash between members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, otherwise known as Shittes and men of the Nigerian police in Abuja.





The clash left at least six people dead, many injured and properties destroyed.





The Shittes Muslims have resorted to violent protests in Abuja and Kaduna in demand of the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife.





Fani-Kayode, in a tweet on Monday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to release the Islamic leader to forestall peace.

“I left Akure only to hear about the terrible violence, killings and burning that took place in the centre of Abuja today during the Shiite Muslim protest.





“I call for restraint from all sides and I advise @MBuhari to release Shiite leader Sheik El Zak Zaky before it is too late,” he wrote.