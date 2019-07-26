



The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) on Friday alleged the death of three of its detainee-members, who were shot and held in police custody at the SARS headquarters, Abuja.





The IMN spokesman, Ibrahim Musa said the Shiites died on Wednesday because of bullet wounds they sustained during the free Zakzaky protest earlier in the week.





According to him, more might die in police custody “because there are at least 15 people who are in the detention centre with various degrees of bullet wounds, without medication Among them are women and a minor who has his leg shot.”





Musa pointed out that “all appeals made by relatives of the detainees for the police authorities to allow them have medication have fallen on deaf ears, an indication that they are waiting for them to slowly die in excruciating pains.





“It is unfortunate that when it comes to dealing with the Shiites, the security agencies throw all known laws and conventions to the dogs, and indulge in savagery as exhibited when the police on Wednesday dumped a Muslim brother of the Islamic Movement by the roadside after torturing him and pouring boiling water over him.





“We are calling on the International Community and Human Right Activists and organizations to have a look at the inhumanity taking place at the dreaded headquarters of SARS where unarmed citizens are kept in dehumanizing conditions.





“We also call on the police to hand over to us the wounded persons so that at least their lives can be saved.





“The dead bodies of the supporters of the Islamic Movement should be handed to us also, so that their families can give them a befitting Islamic funeral rite. Burying them in mass graves is a war crime which the police should be wary off in the future.”