



Shehu Sani, former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, has reacted to a viral video alleging that Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi Schoolgirl who was kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists, is dead.





A video emerged on Thursday, with its content suggesting that the Dapchi schoolgirl may have been slaughtered by her heartless Boko Haram abductors.





The video released by Boko Haram sect had featured one Grace Taku, an aid worker kidnapped by the terrorists on July 18, who claimed that Leah has been killed.





Reacting, Sani, in a post on his Twitter page Thursday night, asserted that he does not believe that Leah Sharibu is dead.





According to him, “My personal opinion;I don’t believe that Leah Sharibu is dead!





Leah Sharibu, was among the 110 Dapchi schoolgirls kidnapped from Yobe State by the insurgents, was the only schoolgirl who was not released by the terrorists after the Federal Government negotiated the release of others.





Her schoolmates later told of how Leah Sharibu refused to deny her Christian faith hence was detained.