The Nigerian Feminist Forum (NFF) and other women’s rights groups have condemned recent comments allegedly made by Senator Oluremi Tinubu, suggesting a soft-landing for embattled Senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo.





The forum, in a statement yesterday by Chiwendu Esther, its National Coordinator, said: “We wish to commend the Senate on the ad-hoc panel set up to investigate the assault of a woman by Senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo.





“However, in a now viral video from Abbo’s hearing with this panel, Oluremi Tinubu can be heard saying “do you want us to protect you? Or do you want us to defend you? Or do you want to be on your own?





“This statement implies that the Senate may be willing to protect and defend a man who was caught on video physically assaulting an innocent woman.”

The forum, therefore, stated that if Abbo walks free; it will do nothing but send a message to Nigerians that persons in power are above the law, and will enjoy impunity in the face of any crimes they commit