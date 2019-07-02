#senatorstepdown Shametor Abbo of Adamawa is a big shame to the Nigerian Senate. He should step down and allow serious minded people who have no time for 'toys' to legislate for the people. #ShameOnSenatorElishaAbbo July 2, 2019

So there’s one foolish senator going to sex toy shops and slapping people’s children and abusing his power whilst a police officer was there watching and defending the abuser 🤦🏽‍♂️... rubbish and ingredient! #SenatorElishaAbbo you’re not above the law #SenatorStepDown July 2, 2019

#Senatorstepdown pic.twitter.com/AJVf1XD5Ly Senator Elisha Cliff Ishaku aka Human Assaulter; dishonourable to humanity and unworthy to be associated as sane. You deserve to be shamed and I do it unapologetically. Mannerless leader of today, flexing muscles like a drunk god. Tueh!!! #SenatorElishaAbbo July 2, 2019



Elisha Abbo should be punished, impeachment would be a slap on the wrist People are crazy tho. How do you even beat a woman. Like how, does it make them feel better about their miserable life?Elisha Abbo should be punished, impeachment would be a slap on the wrist #Senatorstepdown July 2, 2019

#RUGA #ShameOnSenatorElishaAbbo #pastorbiodunfatoyinbo Welcome to Nigeria where custodians of the law are the ones who violate the laws, where moral leaders are now winning the league of immortality, where we now share our birth rights with cows!! #Senatorstepdown July 2, 2019

Abbo, who defeated the respected Senator Binta Garba, to emerge as the winner of the Adamawa North senatorial district, was seen assaulting the woman in a video that went viral on the internet.The assault, which reportedly occurred on May 11, 2019, was done in the presence of an armed policeman who rather than assist the victim, arrested her.Abbo, who is the youngest senator in the country, had entered the shop around 6pm on May 11, a Saturday. The senator walked in with three young women to purchase adult toys.But shortly after they began shopping for the toys, one of the three girls brought in by Mr Abbo started throwing up. She vomited multiple times, prompting the shop owner to remark that the woman should have vomited outside and not inside her shop, especially since she was not a child.Abbo, who was said to be agitated by the sudden illness of one of his girls, was said to have accused the shop owner of poisoning the store’s air conditioner.The shop owner’s argument that if the air conditioner had been contaminated others in the shop would have also taken ill was said to have angered Abbo, and the two began exchanging words over the matter.The senator was said to have called a policeman who he then ordered to arrest the shop owner.The shop owner quickly called her father to inform him that Abbo had called the police over the matter and that she was about to be taken away.The shop owner’s friend who had been standing nearby tried to intervene by pleading with the second man to take things easy but was slapped repeatedly by the lawmaker.Meanwhile, the video has sparked outrage on social media.On Twitter, the lawmaker is trending under #SenatorElishaAbbo.Attempts to speak with the senator proved abortive as he rejected all calls put through to his phone while a text message was not responded to as of press time.