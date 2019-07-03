Festus Keyamo, human rights lawyer, has called for the immediate arrest of Elisha Abbo, senator representing Adamawa north district, for assaulting a nursing mother.





Premium Times had published the video of the lawmaker hitting the woman at a shop in the Wuse area of Abuja.





Although the video surfaced online on Tuesday, the incident was reported to have occurred on May 11, a month before Abbo, the youngest Nigerian senator, was sworn in.





In a tweet on Tuesday, Keyamo said the case is “straightforward” and that there is enough evidence for prosecution.







“The case of Senator Abbo is straightforward. The Police Must IMMEDIATELY take three steps. 1) Arrest him (no formal complaint is needed with the evidence on tape. 2) Obtain his statement (if he is willing to make one and that of the victim. 3) Arraign him in court,” he tweeted.





The lawmaker has been under fire since the report was published, with many demanding justice for the victim.





Below are some comments on Twitter:





Lauretta Onochie, an aide of President Muhammadu Buhari, also said Abbo must be prosecuted.





Lauretta Onochie, an aide of President Muhammadu Buhari, also said Abbo must be prosecuted.

Japheth Omojuwa, social and political commentator, described Abbo as a ” threat to humanity” and one who is capable of murder.

I just watched the video of Senator Elisha Abbo beating up a shop attendant. That Senator has the capacity for murder. He is a threat to humanity. His fellow senators must condemn that barbarian act, the ones that aren’t Barbarians themselves. He should be made to pay for that! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 2, 2019

