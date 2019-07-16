



The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the two suits filed by lawyer Ned Nwoko, challenging the election of Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi as the PDP candidate representing Delta North district.





Nwoko challenged the validity of the 2 Oct. 2, 2018 primary of the party held in Delta, which proclaimed Nwaoboshi as the PDP candidate.





The five-man panel of justices led by Justice Inyang Okoro, dismissed the suit for lack of jurisdiction.





Nwoko had prayed the apex court to upturn the Court of Appeal judgment which declared Nwaoboshi as the duly elected senator for the Delta North Senatorial District.

INEC thereafter issued Nwaoboshi a Certificate of Return.





In March, the Federal High Court Abuja declared Ned Nwoko as the authentic winner of the primaries, agreeing with Nwoko that he was substituted by the PDP.





The judgment will be a sop of sort for Nwaoboshi who is currently embroiled in another problem with the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property.





Last weekend, the Panel sealed off suspicious assets and property belonging to Nwaoboshi in Warri, Asaba in Delta State, and Lagos State. Twenty-two bank accounts in Nwaoboshi’s name were also frozen.





The Presidential Panel carried out the action on the premise of last week’s ruling of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja which ordered an interim forfeiture of property belonging to Nwaoboshi, who represents Delta North senatorial district.