The senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Elisha Abbo, on Wednesday apologised for assaulting a nursing mother, Bibra.The senator, during a media briefing in Abuja, wept as he apologised to mothers, Nigerians, his party: the Peoples Democratic Party, the National Assembly, his family, the victim and her family as well as all the people who were embarrassed by his conduct.He stated that he had never been known or associated with assault in the past.Abbo said regardless of what transpired prior to his expression of anger, he was sincerely sorry and pleaded that all men and women of good conscience should forgive him.The embattled senator stated that his family and religious upbringing did not allow him to engage in such an uncivilised conduct.He pleaded for forgiveness before God and all those who felt offended by his action.Abbo said, “I am not here to tell my own side of the story. It is with a deep sense of remorse and responsibility that I, Senator Ishaku Abbo (SlA), profoundly apologise to all Nigerians, the Senate, the Peoples Democratic Party, my family, friends as well as our mothers — the Nigerian women.“I personally apologise to Bibra and her family for my action towards her, which has brought immense discomfort to our body polity.”He added, “l have never been known or associated with such actions in the past. Regardless of what transpired prior to my expression of anger, I am sincerely sorry and plead that all men and women of good conscience should have the heart to forgive me. To err is human, to forgive is divine.“To the Church of God everywhere in the world, I am sorry. As an ambassador of Christ, much is expected of me.“Indeed, this episode has taught me a very great lesson both as a private citizen and a public officer, particularly as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon whom public confidence is bestowed.“Finally, I assure Nigerians, especially the people of Adamawa North of my good conduct at all times.”