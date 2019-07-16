 Senate to screen Tanko Mohammed for CJN on Wednesday | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday agreed to screen Justice Tanko Mohammed for the position of substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, on Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari, after recommendation by the National Judicial Commission, NJC, appointed Mohammed, who has been the acting CJN as substantive CJN and sought the approval of the senate.


A voice vote called by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan unanimously agreed that Mohammed should be screened tomorrow.

He will be screened by a committee of the whole Senate on Wednesday.





