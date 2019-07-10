



Nigeria Senate will screen three non-executive Commissioners and one Executive Commissioner for the Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, on Thursday.





The decision of the Senate followed an executive communication by President Muhammadu Buhari, nominating the affected persons, saying that their confirmation would strengthen the activities of the Commission.





“That the Senate do consider the request of Mr. President and Commander-Chief on the confirmation of the nomination of the following persons as non-executive Commissioners of the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) in accordance with Sections 8(1) of the Nigeria Communication Commission.”





Before adopting the letter by President Buhari, Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Sabi Abdulahi moved that an ad-hoc committee be set up to screen the nominees.

Responding, Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan urged the nominees to appear before the Committee, while asking the Committee to turn in their report as soon as possible.





The nominees are:





1. Aliyu Saidu Abubakar, Non-executive Commissioner (North East)

2. Prof. Millionaire Abowei – Non-executive Commissioner (South South)

3. Abdullazeez Mohammed Salmon., Non-executive (North Central)

4. Engr. Uba A. S. Maska, Executive Commissioner (Re-appointment)