The Senate on Wednesday went into executive session to screen Hon Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as the Chief Justice of Nigeria in a substantive capacity.Muhammad who arrived at the Senate around 10:10am was ushered into the chamber around 11:13 am.He was accompanied to the red chamber by top judiciary officers in the country.Muhammad has been acting as the CJN since January 25 this year when the then CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, was suspended from office on alleged corrupt practices.President Muhammadu Buhari had last week Thursday forwarded to the Senate, a letter requesting for confirmation of Muhammad as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.The President in the letter of request said the nomination was sequel to a recommendation made to that effect by the National Judicial Council.The letter titled : Appointment of Chief Justice of Nigeria reads ” In accordance with Section 231 (1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which gives the president the power to appoint a Chief Justice of Nigeria on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and subject to the confirmation of the appointment by the Senate.“I have the honour to forward the nomination of Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed for confirmation as Chief Justice of Nigeria.“It is my hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”In making the confirmation expeditiously, the Senate listed it on its order paper on Tuesday, upon which it resolved to carry out the screening at the committee of the whole tomorrow (Wednesday, July 17, 2019).The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said all the relevant credentials of the acting CJN, have been distributed to all the Senators for required perusal.He said, “Distinguished colleagues, please study the documents already distributed in preparation for screening and possible confirmation of Hon Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as Chief Justice of Nigeria,” he said.