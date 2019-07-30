Senate President Ahmad Lawan has reconstituted the standing committees of the upper legislative chamber.





Lawan made the announcement on Tuesday before the senate adjourned for its annual recess.





While naming chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the various committees, the president of the senate said they were now ready to engage the executive on various issues bordering on governance.





Ike Ekweremadu, immediate past deputy president of the senate, was named chairman of environment committee, while Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, was named chairman of aviation committee.

Melaye was chairman of the federal capital territory (FCT) committee in the last senate.





Bala Na’Allah, a former deputy senate leader in the eight senate, was named chairman of air force committee, while Rochas Okorocha, senator representing Imo west, was named chairman of culture and tourism committee.





Matthew Urhoghide, senator representing Edo south, retained his position as chairman of public accounts committee.





