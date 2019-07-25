



The Nigerian Senate continued the screening of ministerial nominees presented to the upper chamber by President Muhammadu Buhari for approval on Thursday, with the confirmation of some nominees.





Those screened as a 1.00pm on Thursday and confirmed were former Governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva; Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi from Kano State; Mustafa Baba Shehuri from Borno State and Abubakar Aliyu of Yobe State.





Details later…