



The senate has confirmed Aliyu Abubakar as a non-executive commissioner of the Nigeria Communcations Commission (NCC).





The upper legislative chamber under the leadership of Bukola Saraki had rejected him.





Abubakar (north-east) was confirmed alongside Millionaire Aboiye (south-south) and Abdulaziz Salman (north-central) as non-executive commissioners.





Also, Abu Galadima was confirmed as NIPSS director-general.





The nominees were confirmed after Teslim Folarin, senator representing Oyo central, presented two reports for consideration.





Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari had asked the upper legislative chamber to confirm the nominees.





While presenting the report on Thursday, Folarin who chaired an ad hoc committee that screened the nominees said they met all the requirements expected of them.





“The committee hereby recommends that they be confirmed as non-executive commissioners of NCC,” he said.





“That the senate do approve the recommendation to confirm the nominees.”





However, moves by some senators to stop the confirmation of Abubakar were halted by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.





“He only has a diploma,” a senator could he heard saying.





But Lawan responded saying: “We have to rely on our committees.”





On his part, Eyinnaya Abaribe, minority leader, noted that the position for the south-east on the board of NCC is vacant.





“The nominee and member of the board from south-east ran for governorship of Imo, so that position is vacant,” he said.





He urged the executive to fill the the position of the south-east.



