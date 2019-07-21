Nigerian singer Kingsley Okonkwo, better known by his stage name, Kcee, has shared his candid opinion on how to s3xually get the consent of a woman to avoid rape.Kcee’s opinion is coming after several outcries on s3xual assaults.The ‘Limpopo’ crooner in a post on his Instagram handle said most rape victims get blamed for a crime committed against them.Sharing the tips on getting s3xual consent, he wrote: Rape is the only crime the victim becomes the accused”“For those of you that find it difficult to get the consent of a woman s3xually, here are some tips that may help you.Have a good manner of approach. Make enough money to buy her designers bags like the ones am buying now.”“Show emotions and affections at all times. Be in her plans and always plan with her. Send her surprise gifts.”“They also love flowers 💐 a lot, and above all send her money without seasoning.“By the time you fulfill the above mentioned obligations she is all yours already. If you can’t cope kindly ijo soapy #Saynotorape love is a beautiful thing❤️❤️❤️. You don’t have to buy a designer bag, what it means is that you just have to be nice to a woman”Recall that rape issues have been in the news for the past few weeks, after Busola, wife of Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo alleged that she was raped by the pastor and founder of Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Biodun Fatoyinbo.