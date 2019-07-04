President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, ASpeaking after the closed-door meeting, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique, said the meeting was all about the security of Nigerians and Nigeria.According to him, the security forces will continue to work harder to ensure that every Nigerian is secure and the territorial integrity of Nigeria is not undermined by anybody.“What we are going to do is to ensure that all hands are on deck and every Nigerian equally has a role to play by passing relevant intelligence to us.“So far the strategy that we have on ground is really working and that is the one we will continue to pursue.’’Other service chiefs at the meeting included Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe-IbasThe National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Director General of Department for State Service (DSS) Yusuf Bichi were also at the meeting.