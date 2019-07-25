



Ministerial nominees, Gbemisola Saraki, Sunday Dare and Olorunnimbe Mamora, Wednesday night, visited Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The trio met with the former Lagos governor in Asokoro, Abuja.





Tunde Rahman, Tinubu’s spokesman, shared a photo of the visit.





The meeting is believed to be a “Thank-you” parley with Tinubu.

Gbemisola Saraki, a former Senator and sister to ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, is representing Kwara on the ministerial list.





Mamora, who is representing Lagos, was Speaker of the State House of Assembly and served as Senator for Lagos East in the 6th Assembly.





Dare, who is currently a national commissioner of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), had been Tinubu’s media adviser for many years.