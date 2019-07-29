



Kingsley Fanwo, media aide to Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, says the salaries of Simon Achuba, deputy governor of the state, has been paid “up till date”.





Fanwo said this while reacting to Achuba’s claim that he is being owed N819 million in salaries and allowances.





In a statement on Monday, Fanwo said there was never a time that the governor stopped the salaries or allowances of the deputy governor.





The spokesman said of the N819 million claimed by Achuba, N786 million has “not been approved let alone processed for payment by the government”.

“The Kogi state government hereby states that the salaries of the deputy governor have been paid up to the same date as that of the governor and other political office holders in Kogi state,” he said.





“It is our belief that the claim for salaries at paragraph 4 of the letter of demand was done to generate sensational headlines in the news as there is no stated salary arrears in the prepared breakdown of claimed entitlements attached to the letter of demand.





“The deputy governor is aware that by virtue of extant financial regulations, even where expenditures are provided for in the budget, they are still subject to approvals based on an estimation that funds to defray will be available.





“Also included are claims for unauthorised trips of the deputy governor and his wife and other expenses which may or may not be approved, yet the deputy governor has claimed them as due for payment.”





Fanwo said though Achuba is entitled to imprest, such monies are only paid when funds are available.





“We are certain that the deputy governor’s claims are frivolous, bogus and borne out of mischief and an attempt to embarrass the Kogi state government where he currently serves and draws immense benefits; we reiterate our readiness should he be ready to proceed to court to meet him in court for the ventilation of his alleged grievances,” he said.



