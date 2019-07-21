Cristiano Ronaldo and Maurizio Sarri appeared to engage in a touchline spat during Juventus’ International Champions Cup clash with Tottenham on Sunday.The Portugal international was substituted moments after putting the Italian giants 2-1 ahead against Spurs, and it seems that this rubbed him up the wrong way.Video footage, which is widely available on social media, shows Ronaldo walking off the pitch after his number is called and shaking hands with a Juventus coach.He then walks past former Chelsea manager Sarri and utters something but fails to stop, leaving the Juventus boss standing on the touchline looking sheepish.